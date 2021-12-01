Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

The disturbance took place at Plymouth's Home Park towards the end of their League One match against Wigan

Plymouth Argyle are to issue stadium bans to more than 25 people after a crowd disturbance during Saturday's League One game against Wigan Athletic.

Fans clashed near the away end at Home Park following Callum Lang's 90th-minute winner for the Latics.

Plymouth opened an investigation in consultation with police, with identified supporters having their ticketing accounts suspended.

A mixture of time-limited and indefinite bans have been handed out.

"The club reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards abusive, anti-social, and violent behaviour," a club statement said. external-link

"There is no place for it at Home Park, or elsewhere, and individuals who seek to cause trouble are not welcome at our games."

Wigan's win saw them move above Plymouth into second, with the Pilgrims dropping down to fourth in League One.

Argyle chairman Simon Hallett described the behaviour as "appalling" on social media.