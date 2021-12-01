Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Attacking midfielder Ross Tierney, centre, scored seven goals for Bohemians in the 2020-21 campaign

Motherwell have confirmed the signing of Irish midfielder Ross Tierney, with manager Graham Alexander saying the 20-year-old's "potential is unlimited".

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who will arrive on 1 January, joins from Bohemians on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Tierney has made 67 appearances for the League of Ireland side, scoring 12 goals and registering 13 assists.

"His attributes will fit in perfectly with how we play," Alexander said.

"His potential is unlimited at this stage of his career. He's a young player who has had a couple of excellent seasons with Bohemians and his national squad."