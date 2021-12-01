Genoa v AC Milan

Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Line-ups
Genoa
Formation 3-5-2
- 57Sirigu
- 3Vanheusden
- 5Masiello
- 15Vásquez
- 18Ghiglione
- 27Sturaro
- 47Badelj
- 65Rovella
- 50Cambiaso
- 24Bianchi
- 20Ekuban
Substitutes
- 1Semper
- 2Sabelli
- 11Behrami
- 13Bani
- 14Biraschi
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 33Azevedo Júnior
- 44Buksa
- 90Portanova
- 94Touré
- 99Galdames
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 20Kalulu
- 24KjaerSubstituted forGabbiaat 5'minutes
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 79Kessié
- 30Messias
- 10Díaz
- 33Krunic
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 14Conti
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 64Pellegri
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Flavio Junior Bianchi (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Johan Vásquez (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Zinho Vanheusden.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Messias.
Foul by Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan).
Milan Badelj (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).
Johan Vásquez (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 0, AC Milan 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).
Attempt blocked. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Andrea Masiello.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.