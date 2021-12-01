Italian Serie A
GenoaGenoa0AC MilanAC Milan1

Genoa v AC Milan

Line-ups

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 57Sirigu
  • 3Vanheusden
  • 5Masiello
  • 15Vásquez
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 27Sturaro
  • 47Badelj
  • 65Rovella
  • 50Cambiaso
  • 24Bianchi
  • 20Ekuban

Substitutes

  • 1Semper
  • 2Sabelli
  • 11Behrami
  • 13Bani
  • 14Biraschi
  • 19Pandev
  • 22Marchetti
  • 33Azevedo Júnior
  • 44Buksa
  • 90Portanova
  • 94Touré
  • 99Galdames

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24KjaerSubstituted forGabbiaat 5'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 79Kessié
  • 30Messias
  • 10Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 14Conti
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 64Pellegri
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamGenoaAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  2. Post update

    Flavio Junior Bianchi (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.

  5. Post update

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Johan Vásquez (Genoa).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Zinho Vanheusden.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Messias.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan).

  12. Post update

    Milan Badelj (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).

  14. Post update

    Johan Vásquez (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Genoa 0, AC Milan 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Caleb Ekuban (Genoa).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  19. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Andrea Masiello.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli1511313072336
2AC Milan15112231181335
3Inter Milan15104136152134
4Atalanta1594232171531
5Roma158162416825
6Fiorentina158072420424
7Juventus157352016424
8Bologna157352124-324
9Lazio146352525021
10Hellas Verona155552825320
11Empoli146172126-519
12Sassuolo155462221119
13Torino145271714317
14Udinese143651620-415
15Sampdoria154382129-815
16Venezia154381225-1315
17Spezia1532101534-1911
18Genoa151771727-1010
19Cagliari151681629-139
20Salernitana1522111131-208
View full Italian Serie A table

