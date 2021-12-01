Bologna v Roma

Match ends, Bologna 1, Roma 0.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28SkorupskiBooked at 87mins
- 5Soumaoro
- 17Medel
- 6Theate
- 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forDe Silvestriat 80'minutes
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forVignatoat 90+1'minutes
- 32Svanberg
- 3Hickey
- 21SorianoBooked at 38mins
- 99BarrowSubstituted forOrsoliniat 90'minutes
- 9ArnautovicSubstituted forSansoneat 17'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 7Orsolini
- 10Sansone
- 14Viola
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 23Bagnolini
- 29De Silvestri
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
- 74Cangiano
Roma
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniSubstituted forViñaat 73'minutes
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 42DiawaraSubstituted forPérezat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 2KarsdorpBooked at 90mins
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forCristanteat 64'minutes
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forShomurodovat 52'minutes
- 22ZanioloBooked at 72mins
- 9AbrahamBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 5Viña
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 1, Roma 0.
Foul by Carles Pérez (Roma).
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Roma. Eldor Shomurodov tries a through ball, but Nicolò Zaniolo is caught offside.
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Post update
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Bologna. Emanuel Vignato replaces Nicolás Domínguez.
Substitution, Bologna. Riccardo Orsolini replaces Musa Barrow.
Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).
Post update
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Bologna).
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Musa Barrow (Bologna).
Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Offside, Bologna. Lorenzo De Silvestri tries a through ball, but Nicola Sansone is caught offside.