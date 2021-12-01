Paris Saint Germain v Nice

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
PSGParis Saint Germain0NiceNice0
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-2
Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dante (Nice).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|16
|13
|2
|1
|35
|15
|20
|41
|2
|Rennes
|16
|8
|5
|3
|26
|12
|14
|29
|3
|Nice
|16
|8
|4
|4
|25
|12
|13
|27
|4
|Marseille
|15
|7
|6
|2
|21
|12
|9
|27
|5
|Lens
|16
|7
|5
|4
|27
|20
|7
|26
|6
|Strasbourg
|16
|6
|5
|5
|31
|22
|9
|23
|7
|Monaco
|16
|6
|5
|5
|23
|20
|3
|23
|8
|Lyon
|15
|6
|5
|4
|22
|21
|1
|23
|9
|Angers
|16
|5
|7
|4
|23
|21
|2
|22
|10
|Montpellier
|16
|6
|4
|6
|24
|23
|1
|22
|11
|Brest
|16
|5
|6
|5
|23
|22
|1
|21
|12
|Nantes
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|0
|20
|13
|Lille
|16
|4
|7
|5
|19
|22
|-3
|19
|14
|Reims
|16
|3
|8
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|17
|15
|Troyes
|16
|4
|4
|8
|15
|23
|-8
|16
|16
|Lorient
|16
|3
|6
|7
|13
|25
|-12
|15
|17
|Clermont
|16
|3
|5
|8
|17
|29
|-12
|14
|18
|Bordeaux
|16
|2
|7
|7
|24
|37
|-13
|13
|19
|Metz
|16
|2
|6
|8
|18
|33
|-15
|12
|20
|Saint-Étienne
|16
|2
|6
|8
|17
|32
|-15
|12