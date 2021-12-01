French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0NiceNice0

Paris Saint Germain v Nice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 27Gueye
  • 15Danilo
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 11Di María
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 17Dagba
  • 22Diallo
  • 24Kehrer
  • 38Michut

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Benítez
  • 23Lotomba
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26Bard
  • 28Boudaoui
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 18Lemina
  • 21Kluivert
  • 7Delort
  • 9Dolberg

Substitutes

  • 1Bulka
  • 5Daniliuc
  • 10Claude Maurice
  • 11Gouiri
  • 13Kamara
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 20Atal
  • 22Stengs
  • 29Da Cunha
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNice
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  4. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dante (Nice).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st December 2021

  • PSGParis Saint Germain0NiceNice0
  • AngersAngers1MonacoMonaco3
  • BrestBrest1Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0
  • MetzMetz1MontpellierMontpellier3
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg5BordeauxBordeaux2
  • TroyesTroyes2LorientLorient0
  • ClermontClermont0LensLens0
  • LyonLyon0ReimsReims0
  • NantesNantes0MarseilleMarseille0
  • RennesRennes0LilleLille0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG16132135152041
2Rennes1685326121429
3Nice1684425121327
4Marseille157622112927
5Lens167542720726
6Strasbourg166553122923
7Monaco166552320323
8Lyon156542221123
9Angers165742321222
10Montpellier166462423122
11Brest165652322121
12Nantes165562020020
13Lille164751922-319
14Reims163851618-217
15Troyes164481523-816
16Lorient163671325-1215
17Clermont163581729-1214
18Bordeaux162772437-1313
19Metz162681833-1512
20Saint-Étienne162681732-1512
View full French Ligue 1 table

