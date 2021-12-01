Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Players leave the pitch after the game between Watford and Chelsea is stopped due to a medical emergency in the crowd

The Premier League game between Watford and leaders Chelsea was stopped after a medical emergency in the crowd.

Referee David Coote took both sets of players off the pitch at Vicarage Road with the score 0-0 in the ninth minute.

The incident happened as Watford defender Adam Masina was receiving treatment.

Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to deal with the emergency, with both sets of players returning to the dressing rooms.

