Rangers have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Paris St-Germain's Xavi Simons and are considering making an offer for the 18-year-old Dutch midfielder in January. (AS) external-link

Aston Villa are considering a move for Rangers centre-half Leon King, who is in talks about a new contract with the Ibrox club after being promoted to the first team squad under new Villa boss Steven Gerrard, and would only have to pay just more than £200,000 for the 17-year-old if he does not agree an extension with the Scottish champions. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Rangers winger Ryan Kent replied that "the immediate future is me playing for Rangers" while admitting he enjoying playing under the family atmosphere created by Steven Gerrard at Ibrox as the 25-year-old was questioned about being linked with a move to Aston Villa. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou has said he expects there to be departures from Celtic during the January transfer window as he looks to move on some fringe players and seeks development opportunities for others. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou replied that "nobody drove me out of any job, mate" when asked about Australia head coach Graham Arnold insisting that: "If some people get their way, they'll chase me out the door like they chased out Ange Postecoglou" in 2017. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass praised Ryan Hedges for his goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Livingston and insisted the Premiership club are doing all they can to persuade the 26-year-old Welsh midfielder to agree a new contract but that "you can take a horse to water." (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibernian say the club "wholly condemns the actions of Joe Newell" and have handed the midfielder the maximum possible fine by the club after the 28-year-old admitted to drink driving on Halloween more than three times the legal limit and was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £420.(Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted the Premiership is not a two-horse race between his side and leaders Rangers as the Australian's team, currently second, prepare to host third-top Heart of Midlothian on Thursday. (Daily Record) external-link

THE Old Firm clash is the dirtiest derby in British football, with new research suggesting the match between Celtic and Rangers has more fouls, bookings and red cards than others in recent years. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian say they are still fighting for more tickets from organiser the SPFL for the League Cup final after insisting they have already sold out their allocation for the 19 December game with Celtic, for which they are furious that they were only given about a third of Hampden Park. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hearts striker Liam Boyce is determined to recapture his scoring touch, having already reached half the number needed to be the first player from the Edinburgh club to reach 20 goals in a campaign since John Robertson 30 years ago - despite not finding the net for the last two months. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link