Timothee Dieng captained Exeter City for the first time and scored the equaliser in Tuesday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Bradford City

Exeter City's Timothee Dieng has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old midfielder moved to the club last summer after leaving Southend United and has impressed with six goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The new contract will see Dieng stay at St James Park until the summer of 2024.

"It's a commitment from ourselves, because he's not a young man but we feel we can keep on moving the team with Tim involved in that," manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"As manager of Exeter City sometimes you almost get too used to losing your best players and it's something you can't do anything about.

"Every year and every season and every window as manager you expect to lose certain personnel, that's just the nature of the beast of being manager at Exeter City, but we've given Tim a further opportunity and he's certainly done enough to earn that contract."