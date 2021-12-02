Former Irish Premiership players Richard Clarke and Michael Carvill are on the NIPFA committee

Organisers of the newly formed NI Professional Footballers' Association, set up to represent the interest of players in the men's and women's Premiership and the Championship, hope for the body to be up and running by the start of next season.

Its creation is motivated by "how professional the league is becoming and to help protect players' welfare".

Backed by Fifpro, the global representative for pro footballers, the NIPFA has held discussions with the IFA and NIFL.

The group says 97% of respondents to a survey issued to the top men's and women's leagues and the Championship expressed a desire for a players' union.

"With the professionalism it's becoming more difficult for the players and the PFA would protect the interests of all the players in the league, first and foremost listening to our players," said committee member Michael Carvill, who spent over a decade in the top flight with Linfield, Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts.

"We conducted research into what the players thought they needed help with and aim to work in conjunction with NIFL to provide a support mechanism so they feel they can reach out anytime in relation to issues like contracts, mental health and gambling. Education and employment issues are also mentioned later in the interview.

"Stories are coming to the fore and we want to be ready to support them and be there for them when they need us most."

Games were held with limited numbers of fans or behind closed doors for over a year as a result of the pandemic

Recent seasons have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 2019-20 campaign curtailed early after lengthy and fractious discussions between clubs and NIFL.

The following season was completed in full but continued to feel the effects of the pandemic, with a two-week circuit breaker called in January.

Multiple matches in the current season, most recently Tuesday's game between Coleraine and Glentoran, have been called off in line with the league's Covid policy - and the NIPFA hopes to give the players a voice in future decision-making regarding the status of the league within the pandemic.

"We felt the players needed to be heard in terms of what they thought was the best way forward so we conducted a survey and shared the results with NIFL to give them the players' perspective," said Carvill.

"When clubs make decisions players aren't always included in those decisions but the welfare of players is key for us.

"We want to be the players' arm of support so they feel confident they can speak to the PFA."

Jerry Thompson death 'shook everyone'

Among its functions the NIPFA hopes to provide players a platform to speak openly about mental health struggles, and to provide them with something to turn to in their times of need.

Carvill referenced the death of Carrick Rangers player Jerry Thompson, who took his own life in December 2019, as a watershed moment in how those within the game think and talk about mental health.

"The Jerry Thompson situation shook everyone involved in local football, everyone in Northern Ireland, when the story broke," he said.

"It opened up all our eyes, showed us how vulnerable young players are."

Having already spoken at a number of clubs, the NIPFA hopes to work alongside the governing bodies and build relationships that can facilitate player input in decision-making for the local game.

"We hope eventually we can build up to a point where we can help make decisions, try and improve standards, improve professionalism and make the game as inclusive as we possibly can. The time is right to have that players' representation speaking at the table," Carvill said.

"We want to be here for the long term and make sure it is done properly, building relationships and connecting with our members."