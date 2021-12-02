Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield beat Larne in May to lift the Irish Cup for a record 44th time

Linfield will begin their Irish Cup defence against Lurgan based Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside.

Glenavon will host Crusaders in the only all-Premiership tie of the opening round, which will be played on 8 January.

Last year's beaten finalists Larne face Bangor while Cliftonville host Islandmagee.

Coleraine will also face Mid-Ulster Intermediate A opposition in Windmill Stars.

David Healy's Linfield beat Larne 2-1 in last season's showpiece to lift the cup for the 44th time. Their journey in the 2021-22 competition begins against Oxford Sunnyside who currently sit fourth in their league.

Armagh side Windmill Stars side one place below Oxford, and face a trip to the home of the 2018 winners.

It is also an exciting draw for Northern Amateur Football League side Islandmagee who will meet Paddy McLaughlin's Gibson Cup chasing Cliftonville.

Another eye-catching match-up will see the Irish Premiership's bottom side Warrenpoint Town play Championship leaders Newry City.