Andy Scott played for Sheffield United and Brentford among others before embarking on a career in coaching, management and then scouting

Andy Scott has left his role as Swansea City's head of recruitment.

Former Brentford, Rotherham and Aldershot manager Scott, 49, joined the Championship club in July 2019.

He was appointed by ex-Swansea chairman Trevor Birch, around a month after Steve Cooper was named head coach at the Championship club.

Mark Allen has become a key figure in Swansea's recruitment since being named sporting director in August, shortly after Russell Martin succeeded Cooper.

Swansea say the decision has been "reached mutually and follows on from recent structural changes at the football club".

They say two new roles focusing on player identification and player acquisition will be announced soon.

"He (Scott) has done a tremendous amount of good work during his time here and the decision has been reached amicably, while Andy has also expressed an interest in pursuing new opportunities," said Swansea chief executive Julian Winter.

"Good recruitment is fundamentally important for the football club and, with the January transfer window approaching, we are in a position where we can press forward with our plans for both the short and long term."

Swansea signed the likes of Joel Piroe, Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Manning, Kyle Joseph, Ben Hamer and Jamal Lowe during Scott's time in Wales.

"I believe that I leave the club with the squad in very good shape, with an excellent balance that has been built methodically and strategically over the last two years," Scott said.

"The squad has some exciting talent and the relatively small fees paid for players like Joel Piroe and Ryan Manning, for example, continue to prove that a good scouting process and plan is invaluable."