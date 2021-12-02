Richie Wellens: Doncaster Rovers sack boss after six months in charge

Struggling League One side Doncaster Rovers have sacked boss Richie Wellens after six months in charge.

The 41-year-old took over in May but won just three of his 19 league games and leaves with the club 23rd in the table and six points adrift of safety.

His last game in charge was Wednesday's EFL Trophy defeat by Crewe.

Doncaster said in a statementexternal-link that they had taken the decision now to have a permanent successor in place for the January transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Zom Xom, today at 16:01

    Good luck Donny

  • Comment posted by Katy Butterfly, today at 15:59

    I wondered when this announcement was going to come. His man-management is poor - you don't make rude comments in the press about your team!

    Wonder who we'll get next...

  • Comment posted by Donny Rover, today at 15:49

    Not before time. Let's get the next appointment right and start the fight back. RTID.

