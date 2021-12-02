Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Struggling League One side Doncaster Rovers have sacked boss Richie Wellens after six months in charge.

The 41-year-old took over in May but won just three of his 19 league games and leaves with the club 23rd in the table and six points adrift of safety.

His last game in charge was Wednesday's EFL Trophy defeat by Crewe.

Doncaster said in a statement external-link that they had taken the decision now to have a permanent successor in place for the January transfer window.

