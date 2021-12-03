St Johnstone have lost their hold on the League Cup and are out of form in the Premiership

After triumphantly holding aloft both domestic cups last season, do stuttering St Johnstone now have a relegation battle on their hands?

Callum Davidson's men have fallen from Hampden highs to Premiership troubles in a matter of months.

As they prepare for a key contest on Saturday against bottom side Ross County, what's gone wrong for the Perth men?

Misfiring in front of goal

A galling Tayside derby defeat on Wednesday - when they were outplayed and outfought by fellow strugglers Dundee - dropped St Johnstone to 10th, just a point above Livingston and three ahead of County.

It was a third successive loss, including their League Cup reign being ended by Celtic, in an alarming run of one win in eight.

A chronic shortage of goals is at the root of their woes - Davidson's men are the Premiership's lowest scorers with just nine in 15 games.

Injuries to attacking players in a small squad hasn't helped, with striker Stevie May sidelined until Christmas, key midfielder David Wotherspoon out long term and winger Glenn Middleton having missed the last three games.

When they do create chances, putting them away has been a problem. St Johnstone's XG (expected goals) stands at 11.5, according to Opta, which is the second lowest in the division and means they have scored 2.5 goals fewer than they should have.

That tallies with the Perth men having the worst shot conversion rate - just 6.6% - of any Premiership team, while they've also had the fewest efforts on target, 36.

"The team are not creating chances, they don't have natural finishers up front. In the wider areas they're struggling," former St Johnstone defender Allan Preston told BBC Sportsound.

"In midfield, Liam Craig and Murray Davidson are brilliant players but don't have the legs to get about the park like they used to.

"Callum needs to sign players in January, especially a striker who can put the ball in the net."

At the back, though, the defensive robustness that was the platform of the club's trophy double remains, despite the departure of captain Jason Kerr. Only the top two - Rangers and Celtic - can better St Johnstone's total of 15 goals conceded.

Loss of star men & home struggles

Davidson points out that his side clambered clear of a similar predicament last season - they were two points better off at the same 15-match stage, having been bottom after 10 games. Then came an astounding revival - and the rest is silver-plated history.

The caveat is two prime performers in that League and Scottish Cup-double winning side have gone, leaving a sizeable void. Kerr, along with chief creator Ali McCann, were both sold in the final hours of the summer window, leaving little time to find adequate replacements.

Israeli striker Guy Melamed - who scored seven times in 23 appearances last season - was another notable departure.

St Johnstone currently have six loan players in their 22-man squad, highlighting the short-term nature of their transfer business. And, amid the flurry of new additions rushed in, few if any have made a resounding impact.

The returning fans to McDiarmid Park this season have seen the second worst home record in the division, with just six points from a possible 24. And, worryingly for supporters, the away loss in midweek plumbed new depths.

"St Johnstone are in a bad, bad way," Preston said. "The scoreline against Dundee flattered them - they were outfought in every department in a Tayside derby. They need a reaction at home to Ross County on Saturday."

The bunched nature of the bottom half - just seven points separate the six clubs - means there is little breathing space but also offers the prospect of a quick rise up the table with a consistent run.

Saturday's visit of County has become massive and Davidson's "brain has been going at 100 miles an hour" as he tries to find a solution.

"It is more about mental attitude, which is something we pride ourselves on," Davidson said.

"Sometimes you can have a bad game, you can be poor on the ball, but you have to have that fight and desire to win the game. That's what I demand from the players.

"All I want from them on Saturday is an attitude, a desire and enthusiasm to go and win the game. If I get that and they play poorly, I will accept it."