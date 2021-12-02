Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Michael Carrick oversaw two wins and a draw in his three games as caretaker following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking

Michael Carrick says he is leaving Manchester United after the end of his spell as caretaker manager.

Carrick, in charge for three matches, announced his decision after United's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday.

"After a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave," said Carrick.

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season.

Carrick, a five-time Premier League winner during 12 years as a player at United, took over as caretaker boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked on 21 November.

He took charge of the 2-0 Champions League away win to Villarreal on 23 November before dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the substitutes bench for the 1-1 draw at Chelsea last Sunday.

Carrick announced his decision to leave minutes after the Arsenal victory which lifted United into seventh spot in the table.

"I've just told them [the players] and they were a bit shocked and surprised, a bit emotional in the changing room," Carrick, speaking to Amazon Prime, said.

