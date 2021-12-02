Kyogo's winning goal was disputed at Celtic Park

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Robbie Neilson was "watching a different game" after the Hearts boss claimed his team "got beat by poor decisions from the officials" in a Parkhead thriller.

Kyogo Furuhashi's contentious strike was the difference between the sides as replays appeared to show the Japanese forward had strayed offside.

"I've seen it, everyone would agree with it [the goal being offside]," Neilson told BBC Scotland. "The linesman had a brilliant view.

"I don't want to say too much. The last time I did, at Ibrox, I had the book thrown at me. We deserved to take something out of the game.

"In key moments in the game Craig Gordon had a few good saves but we had good chances. But we were done by a very, very poor official."

Asked for his thoughts on Neilson's comments, Postecoglou replied: "That means the referee's on three points, he's still bottom of the table isn't he?

"No I can't [understand the comments]. If anyone thinks the referee decided that game they were watching a different game than I did.

"We should probably should have won by more, that's my analysis. He has his analysis. He can communicate it the way he wants and I'll communicate it the way I want."

Neilson added he would "end up going to jail" if he gave his opinion on referee Bobby Madden's decision to opt for a drop-ball after Celtic forward Jota pulled up with a hamstring injury as Hearts went on the attack.

"I've never seen anything like it in my life," he said.

"The boy pulls his hamstring and the referee stops the game and gives them the ball back when we're going to counter-attack. But that's Scottish football... you're in Glasgow."

'Tony's the one of concern'

Celtic's win took them back to four points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers as they started a run of nine games in December.

Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh joined Jota in leaving the pitch injured, with Postecoglou saying it is too early to tell the prognosis of any of the trio.

"If I had to make a call Tony's probably the one of most concern," he said. "For him to go off it's got to be something significant. He started the game so well."

The Celtic boss confirmed defender Cameron Carter-Vickers - who missed the match for personal reasons - will be back for Sunday's trip to Dundee United, while Greg Taylor is in line to return next week after a shoulder problem.