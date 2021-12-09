Brentford v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has lost six of his eight Premier League games at the helm

TEAM NEWS

Brentford have no new injury concerns, although Ivan Toney will miss a second successive match because of a positive test for Covid-19.

Sergi Canos is suspended after he received a fifth booking of the season during the draw at Leeds United.

Watford have been boosted by the news that Adam Masina will only miss "a short period" with the thigh strain sustained against Chelsea.

Ken Sema is back in full training after a knee problem and could be involved.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford's 2-0 win against Watford in the Championship last season was their first in this fixture since 1977.

This will be the inaugural top-flight meeting. Watford become just the second side that Brentford have faced in each of the top four divisions and both major domestic cup competitions, after Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford

Brentford have won just once in eight Premier League games.

However, victory in their most recent home match, versus Everton, was their first at the Brentford Community Stadium since the opening day of the season.

Brentford are unbeaten in their past eight league games played on a Friday (W6, D2).

They are just the third club to have had their first eight home Premier League goals all scored by different players, emulating Liverpool and Wimbledon in 1992.

Watford

Watford have lost six of their eight Premier League fixtures under Claudio Ranieri, while they have conceded a league-high 19 goals since he took charge.

Their 10 defeats this season is the highest total of any Premier League team.

Watford could extend their club-record run without a clean sheet to 26 top-flight games. They are the only Premier League side yet to keep one this season.

They have conceded 50 Premier League goals since their last shut-out in the division.

The Hornets' biggest away win in the competition came in a Friday match, a 5-1 triumph at Cardiff City in February 2019.

Ranieri has picked up just seven points in his past 24 Premier League away fixtures as a manager, an average of 0.29 points per game.

