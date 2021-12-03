Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After a full midweek card the Scottish Premiership action keeps coming with four Saturday games and two on Sunday.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will select from the same group of players that defeated Livingston in midweek for St Mirren's visit.

It means midfielder Dylan McGeouch and winger Matty Kennedy have lost their battle for fitness, while defenders Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher, Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine are all still sidelined.

St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy returns from suspension, but fellow centre-back Conor McCarthy remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "The boys were feeling good the other night, with especially their first-half performance, and it is important we can replicate that."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We would be far more concerned if we weren't getting opportunities at all. But the bottom line is, the players need to be a bit more clinical and show a little bit more composure, and somebody needs to put the ball in the back of the net."

Did you know? St Mirren have made fewer starting XI changes than any other side in the Premiership this season, with only Dundee and Hearts using fewer players.

Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge will be available after a two-game suspension as long as he is fully recovered from a minor bout of illness.

But, although Kyle Magennis could return before Christmas, he misses out again, while fellow midfielder Melker Hallberg, winger Daniel MacKay and full-back Sean Mackie are short of match fitness after injury lay-offs.

Motherwell centre-half Sondre Solholm Johansen has a chance of featuring at Easter Road despite going off with cramp in the midweek win over Dundee United.

Midfielder Barry Maguire is suspended following his late red card, while fellow midfielders Robbie Crawford, Liam Donnelly and Mark O'Hara, plus centre-half Juhani Ojala, missed out against United through injury.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "Since the Covid-enforced break, we've looked like a strong team again. We've had a mixed bag in terms of results - two wins and two defeats - and have to turn that into a consistent run again though to push us back up the table."

Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss: "We have shown as a team what we can do and we just need to keep that consistency."

Did you know? Hibs have lost their last three league games at home and last lost four consecutive in a row in the top-flight in August 2011 under Colin Calderwood.

Rangers v Dundee (Sat, 15:00)

Ryan Jack returns to Rangers' squad as the midfielder is nursed back to match fitness following long-term injury. Leon Balogun, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh are still sidelined.

Dundee are set to welcome the versatile Jordan McGhee back into the squad after he missed the last two matches following minor knee surgery. Lee Ashcroft, Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne remain out.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Success starts from defending well. Of course you want to be solid in defence - and it starts from the striker. If you can avoid losing goals, we always create chances, so that will increase the chances of winning games."

Dundee manager James McPake: "The wee break [in November] was good because we worked on a lot and I think you're seeing that now. We also got some people up to speed - Danny Mullen in particular, who has been outstanding."

Did you know? It is Giovanni van Bronckhorst's home league debut as Rangers manager and each of his four predecessors won their first Premiership match at Ibrox, with the last to fail to do so being Mark Warburton in August 2016.

St Johnstone v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is available for St Johnstone after recovering from a hamstring injury and Craig Bryson returns from suspension. But fellow midfielder Murray Davidson is out with a knock and manager Callum Davidson will assess a couple of other players who have niggles.

Ross County will be without Alex Iacovitti after the centre-half went off with a hamstring injury during the midweek draw with St Mirren. Full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It is more about mental attitude which is something we pride ourselves on. How do you rectify it? I think it is probably a lot to do with personnel in the team as well, who is playing, what you can do to adjust and solve it."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "The group are getting a little bit more focused and making sure we take our chances and keeping it clean at the other end. I have a group here who don't fear going anywhere."

Did you know? St Johnstone have lost 10 points from leading positions at home in the Premiership this season, more than any other side on home soil.

Dundee United v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Calum Butcher returns to the Dundee United squad after serving a two-game ban. Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks.

Celtic will assess right-back Anthony Ralston, centre-half Stephen Welsh and winger Jota after all three went off injured against Hearts on Thursday. Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers will return after missing the 1-0 victory because of a personal issue.

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "Sunday is a really exciting game for us. It is set up to be a cracker. We go into the game confident. We believe in the players, but there is a fair respect for Celtic."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Dundee United frustrated us here and away from home it's always a good challenge, so I am expecting a tough game, but our away form has been really strong and we just need to continue."

Did you know? United have scored just one goal in the opening 30 minutes of Premiership games this season, fewer than any other side - but that was scored against Celtic in September by Ian Harkes.

Livingston v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is suspended after picking up two yellow cards at Pittodrie on Wednesday. Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are closing in on returns.

Hearts will again be without Beni Baningime with an ankle injury. Midfielder Andy Halliday dropped out of the squad for Thursday's narrow defeat by Celtic.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We are back into that run of really, really tough fixtures that we had at the start of the year. But it's nice to be back at home."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We need to have that belief and do it from the start. I spoke to the players about that - trust yourself and trust each other."

Did you know? Just three of Livingston's 12 league goals this season have been scored after half-time (25%), the outright lowest ratio in the top flight this season.

