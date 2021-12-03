Bayern Munich v Barcelona in Champions League will be behind closed doors
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Bayern Munich will host Barcelona behind closed doors in the Champions League on 8 December as rates of coronavirus infection rise in Bavaria.
Minister-president of Bavaria Markus Soder said earlier this week he was planning such a move, saying "football has a great role-model function".
Bayern have qualified for the knockout stages as Group E winners, with Barcelona and Benfica battling it out for the second spot in the last 16.
Barcelona would progress with a win.
However, a draw or defeat would open the way for Benfica who would make the knockout stages ahead of the Catalans with a win over Dynamo Kiev.
Barcelona lost 3-0 in their meeting with Bayern at the Nou Camp in September, and their last visit to Allianz Arena was a 3-2 semi-final second-leg defeat in March 2015.
However, Barcelona progressed to the final courtesy of their 3-0 first-leg win and went on to beat Juventus in the final to land their fifth and most recent Champions League title.
