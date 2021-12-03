Last updated on .From the section Irish

Research commissioned by Uefa estimates football's annual economic impact on Northern Ireland to be worth nearly half a billion pounds.

The Uefa study found that football's economic, social and health benefit added up to £470m.

Uefa's research was supported by the Irish FA.

It found that Northern Ireland's 70,000 registered football players and 18,000 football volunteers have made a £77.68m contribution to the economy in 2021.

Northern Ireland's footballers and volunteers are also estimated to have to have generated the equivalent of £262m in social benefits and £131m worth of savings in healthcare.

Each individual participant in grassroots football was found to be worth £6,700 per annum to the Northern Ireland economy.

Player spending (£68.8m), covering club fees, equipment, kit and trips plus food, drink and other spending, and facility hire (£8.83m) make up the bulk of the estimated £77.68m contribution to the economy this year.

The study claims that healthcare savings from football participation include £17.4m from the prevention of cardiovascular disease and diabetes in addition to mental health savings of £3m.

"Whilst we might have a feeling or sense of football's importance to communities and people's health and wellbeing, the SROI [Social Return on Investment Model] study conducted for the Irish FA provides a valid and verified basis for demonstrating the significant impact and value that grassroots football has in Northern Ireland, across social, economic and health domains," said Dr Tim Crabbe, chief executive of Substance, who worked on the research.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson welcomed the study's findings.

"It's in conjunction with academics from 10 different universities, it's been tested in two markets to begin with, in Sweden and Romania, and has now been rolled out into 40 countries," said the Irish FA chief.

"The outcome of it suggests that we as a football family in Northern Ireland generate around £470m to the country every year and that's a staggering amount.

"But we have around 70,000 players, including adults, boys and girls, and 18,000 volunteers and this model includes the social, health, education and employment benefits as well as the direct spending all of them make."