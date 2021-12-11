Huddersfield Town v Coventry City

First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Coventry City 0.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 16Thomas
- 8O'Brien
- 15High
- 25Ward
- 10Koroma
- 19HolmesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 14Ruffels
- 20Turton
- 22Campbell
- 23Sarr
- 31Schofield
- 37Russell
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 4Rose
- 20Kane
- 6KellyBooked at 45mins
- 14Sheaf
- 23Dabo
- 10O'Hare
- 8Allen
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 7Jones
- 13Wilson
- 17Gyökeres
- 18Maatsen
- 19Walker
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).
Post update
Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Levi Colwill.
Post update
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.
Post update
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Offside, Coventry City. Ben Sheaf tries a through ball, but Todd Kane is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
Post update
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Kane with a cross.
