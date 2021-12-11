Luton Town v Fulham

LutonLuton Town15:00FulhamFulham
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Shea
- 4Naismith
- 5Bradley
- 16Burke
- 2Bree
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Campbell
- 29Bell
- 18Clark
- 11Adebayo
- 26Muskwe
Substitutes
- 9Hylton
- 12Sluga
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 23Lansbury
- 24Onyedinma
- 32Osho
- 35Jerome
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2Tete
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
- 10Cairney
- 8Wilson
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 7Kebano
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 4Odoi
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 25Onomah
- 28Carvalho
- 33Robinson
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match report will appear here.
v
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?