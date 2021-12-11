Championship
LutonLuton Town15:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Shea
  • 4Naismith
  • 5Bradley
  • 16Burke
  • 2Bree
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22Campbell
  • 29Bell
  • 18Clark
  • 11Adebayo
  • 26Muskwe

Substitutes

  • 9Hylton
  • 12Sluga
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 32Osho
  • 35Jerome

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
  • 10Cairney
  • 8Wilson
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 4Odoi
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
  • 28Carvalho
  • 33Robinson
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3West Brom21107429171237
4Blackburn2110653527836
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2110472621534
7Coventry229762926334
8Millwall217952322130
9Huddersfield228682525030
10Middlesbrough218582423129
11Sheff Utd218582828029
12Luton217773026428
13Nottm Forest217772623328
14Swansea217682527-227
15Blackpool217682025-527
16Birmingham217592024-426
17Bristol City217592230-826
18Preston216782227-525
19Hull2164111724-722
20Reading2183102733-621
21Cardiff2163122337-1421
22Peterborough2144131740-2316
23Barnsley2127121432-1813
24Derby2141071721-41
View full Championship table

