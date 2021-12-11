West Bromwich Albion v Reading

West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00ReadingReading
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Johnstone
- 14Molumby
- 5Bartley
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 27Mowatt
- 20Reach
- 7Robinson
- 18Grant
- 17Hugill
Substitutes
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 33Taylor
- 34Ingram
- 35Ashworth
- 41Fellows
- 43Cleary
Reading
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 22Southwood
- 48Ashcroft
- 6Moore
- 3Holmes
- 24Dann
- 16Tetek
- 28Laurent
- 21Baba
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 7Halilovic
- 9Carroll
Substitutes
- 20Araruna Hoffmann
- 23Hoilett
- 32Camara
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 36Osorio
- 41Bristow
- 47Puscas
- Referee:
- David Webb
