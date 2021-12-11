Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00ReadingReading
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 14Molumby
  • 5Bartley
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20Reach
  • 7Robinson
  • 18Grant
  • 17Hugill

Substitutes

  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 33Taylor
  • 34Ingram
  • 35Ashworth
  • 41Fellows
  • 43Cleary

Reading

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 48Ashcroft
  • 6Moore
  • 3Holmes
  • 24Dann
  • 16Tetek
  • 28Laurent
  • 21Baba
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 7Halilovic
  • 9Carroll

Substitutes

  • 20Araruna Hoffmann
  • 23Hoilett
  • 32Camara
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 36Osorio
  • 41Bristow
  • 47Puscas
Referee:
David Webb

Match report will appear here.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3West Brom21107429171237
4Blackburn2110653527836
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2110472621534
7Coventry229762926334
8Millwall217952322130
9Huddersfield228682525030
10Middlesbrough218582423129
11Sheff Utd218582828029
12Luton217773026428
13Nottm Forest217772623328
14Swansea217682527-227
15Blackpool217682025-527
16Birmingham217592024-426
17Bristol City217592230-826
18Preston216782227-525
19Hull2164111724-722
20Reading2183102733-621
21Cardiff2163122337-1421
22Peterborough2144131740-2316
23Barnsley2127121432-1813
24Derby2141071721-41
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport