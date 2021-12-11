League One
RotherhamRotherham United15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 6Wood
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 7Sadlier
  • 8Wiles
  • 4Barlaser
  • 18Rathbone
  • 17Ferguson
  • 10Ladapo
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Miller
  • 16Lindsay
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers

Burton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Garratt
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 26Leak
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 37Hamer
  • 23Taylor
  • 40Lakin
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 39Chapman
  • 9Hemmings
  • 10Akins

Substitutes

  • 7Morris
  • 8Powell
  • 19Amadi Holloway
  • 20Hawkins
  • 21Jebbison
  • 29Maddox
  • 38Mancienne
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report will appear here.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wigan19132436171941
3Wycombe21125434241041
4Sunderland20123536241239
5Plymouth21107434231137
6Oxford Utd20106432201236
7MK Dons20105538251335
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury2054111927-819
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC