Rotherham United v Burton Albion

RotherhamRotherham United15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 6Wood
- 20Ihiekwe
- 7Sadlier
- 8Wiles
- 4Barlaser
- 18Rathbone
- 17Ferguson
- 10Ladapo
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 11Ogbene
- 14Miller
- 16Lindsay
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
- 31Vickers
Burton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 24Garratt
- 16Shaughnessy
- 26Leak
- 4Oshilaja
- 37Hamer
- 23Taylor
- 40Lakin
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 39Chapman
- 9Hemmings
- 10Akins
Substitutes
- 7Morris
- 8Powell
- 19Amadi Holloway
- 20Hawkins
- 21Jebbison
- 29Maddox
- 38Mancienne
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match report will appear here.
