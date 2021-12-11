League Two
NewportNewport County15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Rodney Parade

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • BarrowBarrow15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • BradfordBradford City15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • ExeterExeter City15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00SalfordSalford City
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • StevenageStevenage15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • WalsallWalsall15:00ColchesterColchester United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green19134238152343
2Northampton20114527161137
3Port Vale20105534211335
4Exeter208933223933
5Swindon199642922733
6Sutton United2010283025532
7Leyton Orient20710336181831
8Newport208753325831
9Harrogate208663428630
10Tranmere198561614229
11Mansfield207582225-326
12Hartlepool2082102231-926
13Bradford2051052523225
14Walsall206772224-225
15Salford196672219324
16Rochdale205962526-124
17Bristol Rovers206592331-823
18Colchester195771622-622
19Crawley196492129-822
20Barrow194782024-419
21Stevenage194781631-1519
22Carlisle2037101329-1616
23Oldham2043131631-1515
24Scunthorpe202991636-2015
