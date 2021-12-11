BarrowBarrow15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|19
|13
|4
|2
|38
|15
|23
|43
|2
|Northampton
|20
|11
|4
|5
|27
|16
|11
|37
|3
|Port Vale
|20
|10
|5
|5
|34
|21
|13
|35
|4
|Exeter
|20
|8
|9
|3
|32
|23
|9
|33
|5
|Swindon
|19
|9
|6
|4
|29
|22
|7
|33
|6
|Sutton United
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|5
|32
|7
|Leyton Orient
|20
|7
|10
|3
|36
|18
|18
|31
|8
|Newport
|20
|8
|7
|5
|33
|25
|8
|31
|9
|Harrogate
|20
|8
|6
|6
|34
|28
|6
|30
|10
|Tranmere
|19
|8
|5
|6
|16
|14
|2
|29
|11
|Mansfield
|20
|7
|5
|8
|22
|25
|-3
|26
|12
|Hartlepool
|20
|8
|2
|10
|22
|31
|-9
|26
|13
|Bradford
|20
|5
|10
|5
|25
|23
|2
|25
|14
|Walsall
|20
|6
|7
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|25
|15
|Salford
|19
|6
|6
|7
|22
|19
|3
|24
|16
|Rochdale
|20
|5
|9
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|24
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|31
|-8
|23
|18
|Colchester
|19
|5
|7
|7
|16
|22
|-6
|22
|19
|Crawley
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|29
|-8
|22
|20
|Barrow
|19
|4
|7
|8
|20
|24
|-4
|19
|21
|Stevenage
|19
|4
|7
|8
|16
|31
|-15
|19
|22
|Carlisle
|20
|3
|7
|10
|13
|29
|-16
|16
|23
|Oldham
|20
|4
|3
|13
|16
|31
|-15
|15
|24
|Scunthorpe
|20
|2
|9
|9
|16
|36
|-20
|15
