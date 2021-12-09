Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manager Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City team lose for the first time in eight games in the Champions League on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will assess Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, who were both withdrawn due to injury during the loss at RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte face fitness tests after missing the Leipzig game with minor injuries.

Wolves captain Conor Coady could miss his first league game of the season because of an ongoing ankle issue.

It is not yet clear whether Fernando Marcal will feature following a positive Covid-19 test.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost just one of their past nine home games against Wolves in all competitions.

Wolves lost both Premier League meetings last season by an aggregate score of 7-2.

This fixture's average of 3.82 goals per game is the highest of any to have been played at least 60 times in the English leagues.

Manchester City

Manchester City's Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig ended a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Their tally of 31 league victories in a calendar year is bettered only by Liverpool, with 33 in 1982, and Chelsea, with 32 in 2005.

Phil Foden has scored 21 goals and assisted 15 since the start of last season - three more direct goal involvements than any other City player.

Bernardo Silva has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances - one more than in his previous 61 games. He is the top scoring midfielder in the Premier League this season with seven goals.

Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in three Premier League starts against Wolves.

Raheem Sterling is one short of 100 Premier League goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are winless in three Premier League matches on the road, although they have lost just twice in seven away fixtures this season.

They are the only side yet to concede a set-piece goal in the Premier League this season. In 2020-21, they let in 14 goals from set-plays, the most of any top-flight team bar Leeds United's 15.

Wolves have won just three of their past 23 top-flight away games at the reigning champions, although one of those victories came at the Etihad Stadium in 2019-20.

Adama Traore has scored a career-best three Premier League goals against Manchester City, including a brace in Wolves' only Premier League away triumph in this fixture in October 2019.

