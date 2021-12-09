Premier League
Man CityManchester City12:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manager Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City team lose for the first time in eight games in the Champions League on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will assess Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, who were both withdrawn due to injury during the loss at RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte face fitness tests after missing the Leipzig game with minor injuries.

Wolves captain Conor Coady could miss his first league game of the season because of an ongoing ankle issue.

It is not yet clear whether Fernando Marcal will feature following a positive Covid-19 test.

Bernardo Silva's win ratio of 77% is the highest of any player to have made 100 appearances or more in Premier League history.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have lost just one of their past nine home games against Wolves in all competitions.
  • Wolves lost both Premier League meetings last season by an aggregate score of 7-2.
  • This fixture's average of 3.82 goals per game is the highest of any to have been played at least 60 times in the English leagues.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City's Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig ended a seven-match winning streak in all competitions.
  • Their tally of 31 league victories in a calendar year is bettered only by Liverpool, with 33 in 1982, and Chelsea, with 32 in 2005.
  • Phil Foden has scored 21 goals and assisted 15 since the start of last season - three more direct goal involvements than any other City player.
  • Bernardo Silva has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances - one more than in his previous 61 games. He is the top scoring midfielder in the Premier League this season with seven goals.
  • Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in three Premier League starts against Wolves.
  • Raheem Sterling is one short of 100 Premier League goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are winless in three Premier League matches on the road, although they have lost just twice in seven away fixtures this season.
  • They are the only side yet to concede a set-piece goal in the Premier League this season. In 2020-21, they let in 14 goals from set-plays, the most of any top-flight team bar Leeds United's 15.
  • Wolves have won just three of their past 23 top-flight away games at the reigning champions, although one of those victories came at the Etihad Stadium in 2019-20.
  • Adama Traore has scored a career-best three Premier League goals against Manchester City, including a brace in Wolves' only Premier League away triumph in this fixture in October 2019.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1511223292335
2Liverpool15104144123234
3Chelsea1510323592633
4West Ham158342819927
5Tottenham148151617-125
6Man Utd157352524124
7Arsenal157261822-423
8Wolves156361213-121
9Brighton154831416-220
10Aston Villa156182124-319
11Leicester155462327-419
12Everton155371925-618
13Brentford154561921-217
14Crystal Palace153751921-216
15Leeds153751522-716
16Southampton153751421-716
17Watford1541102029-913
18Burnley141761421-710
19Newcastle151771730-1310
20Norwich15249831-2310
View full Premier League table

