Liverpool v Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard played 710 times in all competitions for Liverpool - this is his first match against the Reds as a manager

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is back in training and could be involved on Saturday after a seven-match absence caused by a hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Phillips suffered a fractured cheekbone against AC Milan, but Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to action in that game after injuries.

Matt Targett and Danny Ings are fit for Aston Villa, having missed the win over Leicester last weekend with head and hamstring injuries respectively.

Morgan Sanson has overcome illness.

Wingers Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm not surprised Steven Gerrard has had some good results with Aston Villa because he has given them new impetus.

This is Dean Smith's side but training will have been different since Gerrard arrived and he has new ideas, plus a good coaching team working underneath him.

Gerrard is doing really well as a manager and everyone is putting two and two together and saying that, if he carries on like this, he will be Liverpool's next manager. He quite possibly will but he always plays that down, which I think is good, because he is fully focused on the job he is in.

I only see a home win here, though. The fact Gerrard is back will mean there will be a fabulous atmosphere at Anfield from the start, and that will work more in Liverpool's favour than Villa's.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won six of the past seven Premier League meetings, scoring at least twice in all seven matches.

Villa have lost their last three league games at Anfield, most recently due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's stoppage-time goal in April.

There were 17 goals in the three encounters between the sides last season.

Liverpool

Liverpool have earned four consecutive Premier League victories and are the only side still unbeaten at home in the top flight this season.

They have scored in 25 successive Premier League games.

Mo Salah scored in all three appearances against Aston Villa last season.

Salah has been directly involved in 22 league goals this season, a Premier League record after 15 matches. He has 13 goals and nine assists.

Sadio Mane has scored eight goals in eight matches against Villa in all competitions, including the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history.

Aston Villa

Villa have won three of their four Premier League games under Steven Gerrard, as many as they had in 11 attempts under Dean Smith this season.

Only Southampton have lost more Premier League matches in 2021 than Villa's tally of 19.

Aston Villa have scored a league-high 10 goals from a set-piece situation this season.

Ollie Watkins scored in both of Villa's Premier League games against Liverpool last season, including a hat-trick at Villa Park.

