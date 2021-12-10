Norwich City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has concerns over the availability of four unnamed players because of a combination of injuries and Covid-19.

Loanee Brandon Williams is ineligible to face his parent club but Todd Cantwell is fit and available.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ill and could miss out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka collided with advertising boards against Young Boys in midweek and will be assessed.

Forward Anthony Martial remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich got taken apart by Tottenham last time out, ending Dean Smith's unbeaten start as manager, and also slipped to the bottom of the table because Newcastle beat Burnley.

I reckon the Canaries will find this game tough going too, although we are still waiting to properly find out what Manchester United will look like under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

This is only Rangnick's second league game in charge, and his first on the road. It will interesting to see if United's running stats match their numbers against Palace, which were much higher than they had been all season, but they should see off Norwich comfortably enough anyway.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Idles bassist Adam Devonshire

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have lost eight of the past 10 Premier League meetings.

United have won on 11 of their last 13 visits to Carrow Road in all competitions.

The most recent encounter between the sides was an FA Cup quarter-final tie in June 2020, with United winning 2-1 away after extra-time.

Norwich City

Norwich's tally of 10 points is one fewer than they had at the same stage of their most recent Premier League season in 2019-20.

They have taken four points from two home games since Dean Smith became head coach, in contrast to one point out of a possible 15 at Carrow Road under Daniel Farke.

Norwich have failed to score in nine Premier League matches this season, more than any other side.

The Canaries are one short of 400 Premier League goals in total.

Teemu Pukki has scored 16 of Norwich's last 34 Premier League goals, including five of eight this season.

Dean Smith could become the first manager in 113 years to beat Manchester United with two different clubs in the same top-flight season. Andy Aitken did so with Middlesbrough and Leicester in 1908-09.

Manchester United

United are vying to win three consecutive league games for only the second time this season.

They can keep successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four from February to March 2021.

United have conceded nine goals in their past four Premier League away fixtures, as many as in their previous 16.

They are the only club not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League match this season.

United are winless in their last four league matches against newly-promoted sides.

Three of Mason Greenwood's four Premier League goals this season have come away from home.

My Norwich XI Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team