Maidenhead United v Solihull Moors

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Holden
- 6Clerima
- 24Massey
- 15Beckwith
- 8Donnellan
- 2Sendles-White
- 27Adams
- 10Ferdinand
- 17Smith
- 18Acquah
- 22Kelly
Substitutes
- 1Lovett
- 7Asonganyi
- 9Blissett
- 14Burley
- 19Upward
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 6Gudger
- 10Osborne
- 7Sbarra
- 25Maynard
- 8Maycock
- 11Barnett
- 14Boyes
- 17Donawa
- 9Rooney
Substitutes
- 3Cranston
- 19Dallas
- 21Allsopp
- 24Newton
- 27Hudlin
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Match details to follow.
