National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Holden
  • 6Clerima
  • 24Massey
  • 15Beckwith
  • 8Donnellan
  • 2Sendles-White
  • 27Adams
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 17Smith
  • 18Acquah
  • 22Kelly

Substitutes

  • 1Lovett
  • 7Asonganyi
  • 9Blissett
  • 14Burley
  • 19Upward

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 6Gudger
  • 10Osborne
  • 7Sbarra
  • 25Maynard
  • 8Maycock
  • 11Barnett
  • 14Boyes
  • 17Donawa
  • 9Rooney

Substitutes

  • 3Cranston
  • 19Dallas
  • 21Allsopp
  • 24Newton
  • 27Hudlin
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101426-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101934-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
View full National League table

