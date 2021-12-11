National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Barnet

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 22Moss
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 5Hunt
  • 32Staunton
  • 7Worthington
  • 15Lo-Everton
  • 23Yussuf
  • 19Wakefield

Substitutes

  • 9Reid
  • 11Knowles
  • 12Evans
  • 14Bradley

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Oxborough
  • 2Thomas
  • 5Turley
  • 15Greenidge
  • 8Brundle
  • 7Hall
  • 11Mason-Clark
  • 18Fonguck
  • 19Taylor
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 23Beard

Substitutes

  • 4Payne
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 17Granville
  • 24Askew
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101426-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101934-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
View full National League table

