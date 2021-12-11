Yeovil Town v Barnet

YeovilYeovil Town15:00BarnetBarnet
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 22Moss
- 6Wilkinson
- 8Gorman
- 13Williams
- 5Hunt
- 32Staunton
- 7Worthington
- 15Lo-Everton
- 23Yussuf
- 19Wakefield
Substitutes
- 9Reid
- 11Knowles
- 12Evans
- 14Bradley
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Oxborough
- 2Thomas
- 5Turley
- 15Greenidge
- 8Brundle
- 7Hall
- 11Mason-Clark
- 18Fonguck
- 19Taylor
- 20Tasdemir
- 23Beard
Substitutes
- 4Payne
- 6Richards-Everton
- 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 17Granville
- 24Askew
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
Match details to follow.
