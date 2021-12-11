National League
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Chesterfield

National League

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 5Pearson
  • 15Clifton
  • 16Longe-King
  • 6Waterfall
  • 8Coke
  • 4Fox
  • 27Bell
  • 29Taylor
  • 17Revan

Substitutes

  • 11Scannell
  • 12Sears
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 25Maguire-Drew

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Loach
  • 3Miller
  • 12Williams
  • 8Weston
  • 22Grimes
  • 32Kerr
  • 29Whittle
  • 4Oyeleke
  • 10Mandeville
  • 16Kellerman
  • 19Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 11Clarke
  • 17McCourt
  • 23Payne
  • 28Khan
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101426-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101934-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
View full National League table

