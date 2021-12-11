Grimsby Town v Chesterfield

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 5Pearson
- 15Clifton
- 16Longe-King
- 6Waterfall
- 8Coke
- 4Fox
- 27Bell
- 29Taylor
- 17Revan
Substitutes
- 11Scannell
- 12Sears
- 14John-Lewis
- 25Maguire-Drew
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Loach
- 3Miller
- 12Williams
- 8Weston
- 22Grimes
- 32Kerr
- 29Whittle
- 4Oyeleke
- 10Mandeville
- 16Kellerman
- 19Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 11Clarke
- 17McCourt
- 23Payne
- 28Khan
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Match details to follow.
