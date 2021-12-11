National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Grosvenor Vale, England

Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dennis
  • 25Mascoll
  • 26Sweeney
  • 4Charles
  • 2Cook
  • 6Okimo
  • 14McAvoy
  • 18Dyer
  • 24Cooper
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 5Stevens
  • 8Buse
  • 13Marigliani
  • 16Jackson Jr
  • 23Mundle-Smith

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 21Warren
  • 3Senior
  • 17Spence
  • 6Bradbury
  • 31Maher
  • 8Green
  • 10Warburton
  • 11Waters
  • 25Slew
  • 24Newby

Substitutes

  • 2Benn
  • 4Summerfield
  • 20Gilmour
  • 22Vale
  • 26Woods
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101426-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101934-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
View full National League table

