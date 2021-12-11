Wealdstone v FC Halifax Town

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dennis
- 25Mascoll
- 26Sweeney
- 4Charles
- 2Cook
- 6Okimo
- 14McAvoy
- 18Dyer
- 24Cooper
- 9Umerah
Substitutes
- 5Stevens
- 8Buse
- 13Marigliani
- 16Jackson Jr
- 23Mundle-Smith
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 21Warren
- 3Senior
- 17Spence
- 6Bradbury
- 31Maher
- 8Green
- 10Warburton
- 11Waters
- 25Slew
- 24Newby
Substitutes
- 2Benn
- 4Summerfield
- 20Gilmour
- 22Vale
- 26Woods
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Match details to follow.
