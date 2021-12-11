Notts County v Southend United

Notts CountyNotts County15:00SouthendSouthend United
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 24Lacey
- 18Palmer
- 3Taylor
- 2Brindley
- Richardson
- 10Roberts
- 17Vincent
- 20Rodrigues
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 6O'Brien
- 7Mitchell
- 14Francis
- 22Parsons
- 23Chicksen
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Ralph
- 5Hobson
- 8Dunne
- 24Demetriou
- 12Clifford
- 40White
- 15Gard
- 33Brunt
- 9Murphy
- 10Dalby
Substitutes
- 11Egbri
- 14Ferguson
- 17Walsh
- 18Rush
- 20Atkinson
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match details to follow.
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?