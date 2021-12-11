National League
Notts CountyNotts County15:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Southend United

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 24Lacey
  • 18Palmer
  • 3Taylor
  • 2Brindley
  • Richardson
  • 10Roberts
  • 17Vincent
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 7Mitchell
  • 14Francis
  • 22Parsons
  • 23Chicksen

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 8Dunne
  • 24Demetriou
  • 12Clifford
  • 40White
  • 15Gard
  • 33Brunt
  • 9Murphy
  • 10Dalby

Substitutes

  • 11Egbri
  • 14Ferguson
  • 17Walsh
  • 18Rush
  • 20Atkinson
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101426-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101934-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
View full National League table

