National League
WrexhamWrexham17:20WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Saturday 11th December 2021

  • WrexhamWrexham17:20WeymouthWeymouth
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00BromleyBromley
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00StockportStockport County
  • WealdstoneWealdstone15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • WokingWoking15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00BarnetBarnet

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Bromley18104434221234
4Wrexham1996434201433
5Halifax17103428161233
6Grimsby18102631201132
7Notts County189542921832
8Solihull Moors189542420432
9Stockport179352820830
10Dag & Red1992837261129
11Yeovil178451915428
12Altrincham187473328525
13Barnet187472430-625
14Woking1880103028224
15Eastleigh167362121024
16Torquay186392631-521
17Wealdstone185671928-921
18Aldershot1852112032-1217
19Southend1743101426-1215
20Maidenhead United1743101934-1515
21Weymouth1843112137-1615
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1804141441-27-8
