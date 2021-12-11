- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|16
|9
|4
|3
|19
|11
|8
|31
|2
|Raith Rovers
|16
|8
|6
|2
|26
|16
|10
|30
|3
|Kilmarnock
|16
|9
|2
|5
|20
|10
|10
|29
|4
|Partick Thistle
|16
|8
|4
|4
|29
|14
|15
|28
|5
|Arbroath
|16
|7
|7
|2
|26
|13
|13
|28
|6
|Hamilton
|17
|4
|5
|8
|15
|30
|-15
|17
|7
|Ayr
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|29
|-13
|15
|8
|Morton
|16
|2
|7
|7
|14
|22
|-8
|13
|9
|Dunfermline
|16
|2
|7
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|13
|10
|Queen of Sth
|16
|3
|4
|9
|13
|23
|-10
|13
BBC Scotland examines the rise of Motherwell's Tony Watt and asks if he is ready to star for Scotland.
In the countdown to the big day, BBC Scotland is picking out a selection of Christmas Crackers. Here, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas nets a stunner for Livingston against Hamilton.
Hannah Miley is ready to give other parts of her life "priority" after retiring from swimming at age 32.
Record wicket-taker Majid Haq calls for an inquiry into racism in Scottish cricket as both he and former team-mate Qasim Sheikh reveal they had faced abuse in their careers.
Scottish teenagers Barry Hepburn and Liam Morrison discuss life at Bayern Munich, learning "rocket science" German & being "torn apart" by Leroy Sane.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland