Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ElginElgin City
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|14
|11
|3
|0
|27
|9
|18
|36
|2
|Forfar
|15
|8
|5
|2
|26
|14
|12
|29
|3
|Annan Athletic
|15
|7
|2
|6
|20
|18
|2
|23
|4
|Stirling
|15
|6
|3
|6
|21
|18
|3
|21
|5
|Edinburgh City
|15
|6
|3
|6
|18
|20
|-2
|21
|6
|Stranraer
|15
|5
|4
|6
|18
|21
|-3
|19
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|23
|-4
|18
|8
|Albion
|15
|5
|2
|8
|19
|23
|-4
|17
|9
|Elgin
|14
|3
|4
|7
|12
|19
|-7
|13
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|15
|2
|3
|10
|10
|25
|-15
|9