Celtic are eyeing a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker Hannes Wolf, according to BILD in Germany, but Trabzonspor and Rapid Vienna have also been linked with the 22-year-old Austrian who has struggled for minutes in the Bundesliga this season. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been given the green light to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window despite the Perth club suffering a £500,000 loss last season. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes, who is out of contract this summer, says he is concentrating on his on-field influence and leaving his future to his agent. (The Courier) external-link

In-form Celtic winger Jota is an injury doubt for the Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian on 19 December. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey, who has played every game since the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst after finding game time hard to come by under Steven Gerrard, has described the new manager as "amazing" and revealed a new level of intensity at Ibrox. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is more to come from Kyogo Furuhashi once his team-mates get up to speed with the Japan striker and told the club's other attackers they are "not as sharp". (The Herald) external-link