Last updated on .From the section Football

Struggling Oldham's win at Sunderland was just their sixth victory in 28 games in all competitions this season

Oldham will host two-times winners Wigan in the Papa John's Trophy round of 16.

Having knocked out holders Sunderland, League Two strugglers Oldham will now take on another of the League One promotion challengers.

Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Tranmere Rovers, or Harrogate Town, will be at home to Carlisle United.

Tranmere were forced to postpone the tie against the Yorkshire side because of ongoing safety issues at Prenton Park caused by Storm Arwen.

Crewe, yet to concede a goal in this season's competition, will host Rotherham and Bolton will visit Hartlepool.

In the southern section, Arsenal and Chelsea's under-21 sides will face each other.

Portsmouth, the 2020 runners-up, or Exeter will be away to Cambridge United.

Sutton, competing in the competition for the first time, have been draw at home to Colchester, while Charlton will be at home to 2008 winners MK Dons.

Round-of-16 draw

Northern Section:

Crewe v Rotherham

Hartlepool v Bolton

Tranmere or Harrogate v Carlisle

Oldham v Wigan

Southern Section:

Arsenal Under-21s v Chelsea Under-21s

Cambridge United v Exeter or Portsmouth

Charlton v MK Dons

Sutton v Colchester

Ties will be played week commencing 3 January.