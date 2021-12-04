Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Queen's Park thumped promotion rivals Falkirk 6-0 as Cove Rangers moved five points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 by beating Dumbarton 2-0.

The Spiders' win lifts them into second above Airdrieonians and Montrose, with their game off as the latter lost to Kelty Hearts in a Scottish Cup replay.

The League 2 leaders won 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

There's no change at the bottom as Clyde and Peterhead drew 2-2 and East Fife and Alloa Athletic finished 1-1.

Midfielder Liam Brown scored twice as Queen's Park ended a six-game run without a win in style at Firhill to send Falkirk to a third straight defeat.

Striker Louis Longridge fired the home side ahead from six yards after only four minutes and Brown's 16-yard drive extended the lead 10 minutes before the break.

Finishes from Brown and on-loan Celtic midfielder Luca Connell within three minutes midway through the second half extended the lead before further strikes from defender Charlie Fox and on-loan Liverpool midfielder Luis Longstaff.

Cove extended their unbeaten run to eight games after Fraser Fyvie fired them ahead midway through the second half against visitors Dumbarton and fellow midfielder Iain Vigurs finished off Shay Logan's cross five minutes from the end.

Two more goals from David Goodwillie, who took his total to 16 for the season, were needed to haul Clyde back from two behind to claim a point at home to Peterhead.

Two goals within six minutes midway through the first half, from striker Russell McLean and midfielder Grant Savoury, had the visitors ahead before Goodwillie scored from the penalty spot after being fouled by Brett Long in first-half stoppage time.

The former Scotland striker fired the Cumbernauld side level seven minutes after the break, but although the points means Danny Lennon's side have only lost once in five games, they remain second from bottom.

East Fife, now without a win in five games, remain five points adrift after being held at home in Stevie Crawford's first game as manager.

On-loan Hearts striker Euan Henderson's close-range finish edged Alloa ahead six minutes after the break, but shortly after visiting centre-half Craig Howie was dismissed for a second yellow card, midfielder Jamie Semple equalised within five minutes.

Meanwhile, Montrose missed out on the chance to set up a Scottish Cup fourth-round home tie against holders St Johnstone after losing to Kelty.

Joe Cardle fired the visitors into the lead after only six minutes and, although fellow winger Craig Johnston shot Montrose level three minutes before the break, it was the League 1 side who prevailed in a shoot-out of missed penalties.