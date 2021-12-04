Match ends, Barcelona 0, Real Betis 1.
Xavi's unbeaten start as Barcelona boss was brought to an abrupt end as the Catalan giants were defeated at home by Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.
Juanmi finished a swift Betis break to send the visitors third in the table, six points behind leaders Real Madrid but having played a game more.
Xavi had won his opening two league games in charge, as well as drawing with Benfica in the Champions League.
But his side now sit seventh in La Liga, six points off the top four.
It was a deserved victory for Betis, who thought they had taken the lead when Juanmi flicked the ball beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only to be ruled offside.
He did however get his goal with 11 minutes to go after Betis counter-attacked down the right and worked the ball across to the forward, who slid an effort into the corner.
Philippe Coutinho poked an early strike at goal that was saved at the near post but Barcelona struggled to open up the visitors before the break.
Second-half substitute Ousmane Dembele made a difference and curled an effort wide from distance before fizzing another across the face of goal.
But Barcelona, who need a result at Bayern Munich in midweek to guarantee they reach the Champions League knockout stage, could only muster three shots on target with one of those a Clement Lenglet header from a corner.
The hosts wanted a penalty when Ronald Araujo and Andres Guardado tangled in the box in added time, only for it to be deemed a foul on the Betis captain.
It meant the visitors held on for their third successive win in La Liga and they now switch attention to a trip to Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4Araújo
- 15LengletSubstituted forde Jongat 82'minutes
- 18Alba
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forPuig Martíat 36'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 28González IglesiasBooked at 42minsSubstituted forde Jongat 59'minutes
- 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forPiquéat 82'minutes
- 9Depay
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 17de Jong
- 21de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 24García
- 31Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 19Bellerín
- 5Bartra
- 6Ruiz
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21RodríguezBooked at 73mins
- 18Guardado
- 24RuibalSubstituted forTelloat 63'minutes
- 10Canales
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forIglesiasat 81'minutes
- 12Da SilvaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Pezzella
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 20Lainez
- 27González
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 66,529
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, Real Betis 1.
Post update
Foul by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
Post update
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
Post update
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Tello (Real Betis).
Post update
Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Tello (Real Betis).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ronald Araújo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Gerard Piqué replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Clément Lenglet.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Juanmi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 0, Real Betis 1. Juanmi (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristian Tello.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.