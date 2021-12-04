Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona0Real BetisReal Betis1

Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis: Visitors end Xavi's unbeaten start

Juanmi celebrates for Real Betis
Juanmi has scored in his past three games for Real Betis in La Liga

Xavi's unbeaten start as Barcelona boss was brought to an abrupt end as the Catalan giants were defeated at home by Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

Juanmi finished a swift Betis break to send the visitors third in the table, six points behind leaders Real Madrid but having played a game more.

Xavi had won his opening two league games in charge, as well as drawing with Benfica in the Champions League.

But his side now sit seventh in La Liga, six points off the top four.

It was a deserved victory for Betis, who thought they had taken the lead when Juanmi flicked the ball beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only to be ruled offside.

He did however get his goal with 11 minutes to go after Betis counter-attacked down the right and worked the ball across to the forward, who slid an effort into the corner.

Philippe Coutinho poked an early strike at goal that was saved at the near post but Barcelona struggled to open up the visitors before the break.

Second-half substitute Ousmane Dembele made a difference and curled an effort wide from distance before fizzing another across the face of goal.

But Barcelona, who need a result at Bayern Munich in midweek to guarantee they reach the Champions League knockout stage, could only muster three shots on target with one of those a Clement Lenglet header from a corner.

The hosts wanted a penalty when Ronald Araujo and Andres Guardado tangled in the box in added time, only for it to be deemed a foul on the Betis captain.

It meant the visitors held on for their third successive win in La Liga and they now switch attention to a trip to Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araújo
  • 15LengletSubstituted forde Jongat 82'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forPuig Martíat 36'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 28González IglesiasBooked at 42minsSubstituted forde Jongat 59'minutes
  • 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forPiquéat 82'minutes
  • 9Depay
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17de Jong
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24García
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 19Bellerín
  • 5Bartra
  • 6Ruiz
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 21RodríguezBooked at 73mins
  • 18Guardado
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forTelloat 63'minutes
  • 10Canales
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forIglesiasat 81'minutes
  • 12Da SilvaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 9Iglesias
  • 11Tello
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 16Pezzella
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 20Lainez
  • 27González
  • 28Sánchez
  • 33Miranda
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
66,529

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid15113135152036
2Sevilla1594225111431
3Atl Madrid1586126141230
4Real Betis169342618830
5Real Sociedad158521911829
6Rayo Vallecano157352316724
7Barcelona156542317623
8Ath Bilbao154831311220
9Espanyol155551514120
10Osasuna155551519-420
11Valencia154742221119
12Mallorca163851422-817
13Villarreal153751617-116
14Celta Vigo154471619-316
15Granada153661623-715
16Alavés154291221-914
17Elche152671221-912
18Cádiz152671327-1412
19Getafe152491019-910
20Levante150781328-157
View full Spanish La Liga table

