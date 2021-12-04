Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid: Visitors open eight-point lead

Real Madrid produced a convincing performance to beat Real Sociedad and extend their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points.

The impressive Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for the visitors, combining well with Luka Jovic inside the area before finding the bottom corner.

Jovic, who replaced the injured Karim Benzema in the first half, then scored his first goal of the season, heading in from close range following a corner.

The hosts created little in response.

Alexander Isak flicked on a well-weighted delivery from Diego Rico in the first half, but Eder Militao recovered well to block the Sociedad forward's effort.

Militao, who looked solid in the centre of Madrid's defence, sent Vinicius through with a clever pass late on, but the frontman was denied by the feet of keeper Alex Remiro.

It means Real Madrid head into the derby against Atletico a week on Sunday with a healthy lead at the top after Diego Simeone's side were beaten 2-1 at home by Mallorca.

That saw Atletico slip back to fourth on 29 points, with Sevilla now Real's closest challengers on 31 points and with a game in hand on the leaders.

It was a second successive defeat for Real Sociedad after going 13 unbeaten in the top flight, meaning they sit fifth, level on points with Atletico having played a game more.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 18GorosabelSubstituted forZalduaat 68'minutes
  • 5ZubeldiaBooked at 26mins
  • 24Le Normand
  • 15RicoSubstituted forMuñozat 86'minutes
  • 11JanuzajBooked at 60minsSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 68'minutes
  • 16GuevaraSubstituted forTurrientesat 61'minutes
  • 3Zubimendi
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 23SørlothSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 61'minutes
  • 19Isak

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldua
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 12Muñoz
  • 13Ryan
  • 14Guridi
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 26Pacheco
  • 27Turrientes
  • 29Navarro
  • 35Lobete
  • 37Djouahra

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 65'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 81'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 81'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 17'minutes
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
35,765

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Real Sociedad).

  4. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Sociedad. Beñat Turrientes tries a through ball, but Joseba Zaldua is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álex Remiro.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eder Militão with a through ball.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Aihen Muñoz replaces Diego Rico.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martín Zubimendi.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diego Rico (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Rodrygo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

  19. Post update

    Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Eduardo Camavinga.

