Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC's manager since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side did not deserve to lose after they beaten 3-2 at Ashford Town.

The Green lions twice led as first Kyle Smith pounced on a goalkeeping error for a 32nd-minute opener before the hosts equalised 12 minutes later.

Ross Allen's far-post finish six minutes after half time saw Vance's men lead again, but Daniel Brown levelled with 20 minutes to go.

Aaron McLeish-White sealed Ashford's win four minutes from full time.

The loss - Guernsey's fifth in succession - sees them drop to second-from-bottom in Isthmian League South Central but was an improvement on their 6-0 loss at Marlow in midweek.

"With the way we are at the moment it's doubly cruel because after Tuesday night where we were really poor, it was quite the opposite today," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"There's 11 players there that played the majority of the game where they didn't deserve to lose and I'm disappointed for them and frustrated for them as they've put everything into it today."

The islanders have not won a game since 23 October - a run of eight games - having started their season late after Guernsey relaxed their Covid-19 travel rules.

"The important thing after Tuesday was to get a performance, and the result often comes with the performance," added Vance.

"Unfortunately it didn't today, and that's cruel, but what we've done is we've flattened that sort of curve.

"Before we were on a downward trajectory and we've flattened that a little bit and we're just starting to pick it back up again.

"We've got to jump on that positivity and try and move on from here."