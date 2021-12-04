Last updated on .From the section European Football

Georginio Wijnaldum came on as a substitute to rescue a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain with an injury-time header against Lens.

Wijnaldum headed home a wonderful cross from fellow substitute Kylian Mbappe, who had minutes earlier been denied an equaliser by Jean-Louis Leca.

The Lens goalkeeper had also denied Angel di Maria in the first half.

Seko Fofana had given Lens a deserved lead after the break, but despite dominating, they failed to hold on.

More to follow.