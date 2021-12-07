Marissa Callaghan believes that Northern Ireland should have their own identity when it comes to the national anthem

Northern Ireland women's captain Marissa Callaghan admits she doesn't get the experience of "standing tall and singing the anthem as loud as I can" when representing her country.

Callaghan, a Catholic, will lead NI women's team to a first-ever major tournament at Euro 2022 next summer.

'God Save the Queen' is the national anthem of Northern Ireland.

"It's quite sad, I think, in terms of...Northern Ireland don't really have their own identity," said Callaghan.

Callaghan, 36, referenced there only being "one anthem" when Northern Ireland faced England at Wembley in October, as the hosts also used 'God Save the Queen'.

The Cliftonville midfielder told UTV's 'A Game of Two Halves': "As a Catholic player, unfortunately I don't get that experience of standing tall and singing the anthem as loud as I can but it doesn't take away the pride and the passion and what it means to pull on the green shirt.

"It will take someone to think outside the box and be brave enough to move it forward."

Callaghan added she grew up supporting Celtic and the Republic of Ireland, and would travel to watch Celtic at Parkhead with her father, however she now supports NI's men's team as well as captaining the history-making women's side.

"We all feel welcome coming here and there is no better place than Windsor Park," added Callaghan.

"I am a massive supporter of the men's [team] and what they done at Euro 2016, I think they inspired a nation and inspired a nation of new supporters."

NI 'at a disadvantage' with anthem - O'Neill

After representing Northern Ireland as a player and guiding the country to Euro 2016 in his nine years as manager, Michael O'Neill believes 'God Save the Queen' puts NI at a disadvantage compared to other countries.

"I felt we were at a disadvantage with the anthem because I could see how other countries would sing their anthem and display real patriotism, real togetherness and real emotion," he said.

"We never really got that."

O'Neill, who is now manage of English Championship side Stoke City, said he addressed the issue of the national anthem with his players when he became manager in 2011.

"I could see that a lot of the players from nationalist backgrounds would stand with their head down," he said.

"So we made sure that the players linked, first of all, which was very important, and that the nationalist players were requested that, whilst they may not sing the anthem, they would respect it and they would stand with their head not bowed."

Michael O'Neill guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 before joining Stoke City in 2019

The 52-year-old believes the potential for a new Northern Irish anthem should be looked at and doesn't think the topic is too controversial given the respective views surrounding identity.

"It has been discussed, of course it has been discussed. I just felt that we needed something that, potentially, that we could use as our identity. If you ask someone from Wales or Scotland where they are from they will tell you they are Scottish or Welsh - they won't say they are British.

"When you are a small nation there is something that you have to harness and it is something I still think could be looked at."

Patrick Nelson, chief executive of the Irish FA, says the association would official discussions in regards to the national anthem, but playing 'Amhran na bhFiann', the anthem of the Republic of Ireland, alongside 'God Save The Queen' is "not something we have ever considered".

"Northern Ireland is a complex place and it is an issue that stirs a lot of emotions in people," he said.

"Some of it is positive, in terms of wanting to keep the anthem, and for some people they would like to change it. We will join any official public debate if it ever happens."