The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women2Man City WomenManchester City Women2

Birmingham City Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hourihan
  • 3Scott
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 2Sandvej
  • 25Holloway
  • 10Murray
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 32mins
  • 7Sarri
  • 11Pennock
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 14Finn
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Whipp
  • 21Ramsey
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsley

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 10Stanway
  • 15Hemp
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 19Weir
  • 13Raso
  • 18WhiteBooked at 45mins
  • 7Coombs

Substitutes

  • 16Park
  • 17Losada
  • 21Shaw
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 2.

  2. Booking

    Ellen White (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 2. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women).

  7. Post update

    Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cecilie Sandvej (Birmingham City Women).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 1. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Holloway following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ruby Mace (Manchester City Women).

  12. Post update

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Manchester City Women 1. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  14. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  16. Booking

    Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  19. Post update

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4Man Utd Women94321413115
5Tottenham Women842296314
6West Ham Women93421211113
7Reading Women94141112-113
8Man City Women93241818011
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women9027423-192
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

