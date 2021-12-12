Birmingham City Women v Manchester City Women

First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 2.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hourihan
- 3Scott
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 2Sandvej
- 25Holloway
- 10Murray
- 8RobertsonBooked at 32mins
- 7Sarri
- 11Pennock
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 14Finn
- 17Quinn
- 19Whipp
- 21Ramsey
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsley
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 10Stanway
- 15Hemp
- 12Angeldahl
- 19Weir
- 13Raso
- 18WhiteBooked at 45mins
- 7Coombs
Substitutes
- 16Park
- 17Losada
- 21Shaw
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Ellen White (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 2. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hayley Raso with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cecilie Sandvej (Birmingham City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 2, Manchester City Women 1. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Holloway following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ruby Mace (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Manchester City Women 1. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Booking
Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Manchester City Women 0. Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
