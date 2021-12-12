Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 31LittlejohnBooked at 45mins
- 8Arthur
- 4Allen
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Gielnik
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 20Davison
- 21Ewers
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 17Simon
- 21ClemaronBooked at 62mins
- 8Cho
- 7Naz
- 12Percival
- 10WilliamsBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 9Tang
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
- 25Heeps
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival tries a through ball, but Kerys Harrop is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Chloe Arthur tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
Post update
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
