The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1

Aston Villa Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31LittlejohnBooked at 45mins
  • 8Arthur
  • 4Allen
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Gielnik
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 20Davison
  • 21Ewers
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 17Simon
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 62mins
  • 8Cho
  • 7Naz
  • 12Percival
  • 10WilliamsBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 9Tang
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 25Heeps
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ria Percival tries a through ball, but Kerys Harrop is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  10. Post update

    Emily Gielnik (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Chloe Arthur tries a through ball, but Emily Gielnik is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  17. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Booking

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98102832525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4Tottenham Women9432107315
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women9324616-1011
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women9009321-180
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories