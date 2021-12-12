Everton Women v West Ham United Women

Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacIver
- 4SeveckeBooked at 90mins
- 5Bjorn
- 6GeorgeBooked at 78mins
- 3TurnerSubstituted forPattinsonat 58'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 17GrahamSubstituted forAnvegardat 66'minutes
- 22GalliSubstituted forBennisonat 58'minutes
- 7Dali
- 10Magill
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 18Brosnan
- 19Anvegard
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
West Ham Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Arnold
- 2WyneSubstituted forLonghurstat 75'minutes
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 23Cissoko
- 10SvitkováBooked at 31mins
- 13Yallop
- 4Stringer
- 14Hasegawa
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 7EvansSubstituted forWalkerat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Walker
- 12Longhurst
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anna Anvegard.
Post update
Foul by Kenza Dali (Everton Women).
Post update
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Post update
Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Post update
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gabrielle George (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).
Post update
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anna Anvegard (Everton Women).
Post update
Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
