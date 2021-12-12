The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2

Brighton & Hove Albion Women 0-2 Manchester United Women: United return to winning ways

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

ilde Boe Risa scores for Manchester United against Brighton
Manchester United ended a four-match run without a win in the Women's Super League

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Women's Super League after overcoming Brighton at Crawley.

Megan Walsh had frustrated the visitors with some superb saves before Hayley Ladd struck on the stroke of half-time.

The Wales international scored from close range following a short corner.

Norway midfielder Vilde boe Risa doubled the lead after connecting with Alessia Russo's cross as United ended a four-match winless run in the WSL with an impressive clean sheet victory.

Dominant United get the points

It was a dominant performance by Marc Skinner's side as they secured their first win in the competition since 3 October in front of the live BBC Two cameras.

United had 30 attempts during the game of which 14 were on target.

But they found Walsh in inspired form, the Brighton keeper denying Boe Risa on at least four occasions before the United player doubled the lead.

At 2-0, Brighton's Ellie Brazil went close while United keeper Mary Earps hurt herself during a goalmouth scramble.

But Brighton, who have impressed this season and started the weekend third in the table, have now lost back-to-back WSL games.

It does not get any easier for Hope Powell's team, who are away to leaders Arsenal next Sunday (18:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBowmanat 58'minutes
  • 20WilliamsBooked at 80mins
  • 3GibbonsSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
  • 12BanceSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes
  • 8Connolly
  • 7Whelan
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forSymondsat 85'minutes
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 15Green
  • 18Carter
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel
  • 40Startup

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 5Mannion
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 7Toone
  • 37Staniforth
  • 8RisaSubstituted forGaltonat 82'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forThomasat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 9Thomas
  • 11Galton
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 20Smith
  • 32Baggaley
  • 40Murphy
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
1,776

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away30
Shots on Target
Home2
Away14
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Maisie Symonds.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Turner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Ellie Brazil.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Alessia Russo.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Brighton Women9504129315
4Man Utd Women94321413115
5Tottenham Women842296314
6West Ham Women93421211113
7Reading Women94141112-113
8Man City Women93241818011
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women9027423-192
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

