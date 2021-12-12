Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.
Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Women's Super League after overcoming Brighton at Crawley.
Megan Walsh had frustrated the visitors with some superb saves before Hayley Ladd struck on the stroke of half-time.
The Wales international scored from close range following a short corner.
Norway midfielder Vilde boe Risa doubled the lead after connecting with Alessia Russo's cross as United ended a four-match winless run in the WSL with an impressive clean sheet victory.
Dominant United get the points
It was a dominant performance by Marc Skinner's side as they secured their first win in the competition since 3 October in front of the live BBC Two cameras.
United had 30 attempts during the game of which 14 were on target.
But they found Walsh in inspired form, the Brighton keeper denying Boe Risa on at least four occasions before the United player doubled the lead.
At 2-0, Brighton's Ellie Brazil went close while United keeper Mary Earps hurt herself during a goalmouth scramble.
But Brighton, who have impressed this season and started the weekend third in the table, have now lost back-to-back WSL games.
It does not get any easier for Hope Powell's team, who are away to leaders Arsenal next Sunday (18:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBowmanat 58'minutes
- 20WilliamsBooked at 80mins
- 3GibbonsSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
- 12BanceSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes
- 8Connolly
- 7Whelan
- 16BrazilSubstituted forSymondsat 85'minutes
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 15Green
- 18Carter
- 19Simpkins
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 25Angel
- 40Startup
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 5Mannion
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 7Toone
- 37Staniforth
- 8RisaSubstituted forGaltonat 82'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forThomasat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 9Thomas
- 11Galton
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 32Baggaley
- 40Murphy
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 1,776
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away14
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Maisie Symonds.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Millie Turner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Ellie Brazil.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Alessia Russo.
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
