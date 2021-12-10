Burnley v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Maxwel Cornet was substituted during the first half of Burnley's defeat at Newcastle last weekend because of a thigh injury

Burnley pair Maxwel Cornet and Ben Mee have a slim chance of overcoming respective thigh and shoulder injuries in time to face West Ham.

Connor Roberts has been ill this week and is a major doubt, while Ashley Barnes remains sidelined.

Aaron Cresswell could return for West Ham after a three-match absence with a back problem.

Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson both sustained hamstring injuries against Chelsea last week.

Zouma faces a lengthy lay-off but Johnson is expected to make a swift recovery.

West Ham just keep on going. They have now beaten Chelsea and Liverpool, and given Manchester City a proper test - they are not fourth by beating the lower sides, they are beating the teams above them as well.

The thing about the Hammers is that they believe in themselves now, and the way they play absolutely suits them. They have got some really strong players in key positions and they work extremely hard.

They have become a team who are really difficult to play against because they have got a bit of everything - physicality plus flair and ability.

Their biggest problem right now, especially coming into such a busy period, is running out of steam. They are already short of numbers defensively now Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson have joined Angelo Ogbonna on the treatment table.

If there are any tired limbs out there in the West Ham team, it might catch up with them at Turf Moor. Burnley have only won once this season, which is why they are in the relegation zone, but they are usually hard to beat.

Prediction: 1-1

They won nine times at the same stage in 1959, 1975, 1982 and 1983

Burnley have won four of their past seven league games against West Ham, as many as they had in the previous 22 meetings. However, the Hammers did the double in this fixture last season.

West Ham have only kept one clean sheet in 30 top-flight visits to Burnley, courtesy of a 0-0 draw in February 1928.

Burnley

The Clarets could score three or more goals in three consecutive top-flight home matches for the first time since September 1967.

However, Burnley's only league win in the past 16 attempts at Turf Moor came against Brentford in October (D8, L7).

They have dropped an unrivalled 14 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

Chris Wood has scored seven goals in eight Premier League appearances versus West Ham, his best record against any side.

Maxwel Cornet is vying to become the first Burnley player to score in his first three Premier League starts at Turf Moor.

West Ham United

West Ham have suffered successive away league defeats, last losing more in a row in a run of seven between December 2019 and June 2020.

They are nonetheless enjoying their joint-best start to a Premier League season. The Hammers also had 27 points after 15 games in 2014-15 under Sam Allardyce.

West Ham have won as many as 21 top-flight matches in a calendar year for the first time since 1986. They have only twice fared better: 23 wins in 1959, and 22 victories in 1930.

Only Liverpool have scored more second-half goals in the Premier League this season than West Ham's tally of 19.

David Moyes is joint-third alongside Harry Redknapp in the list of managers to record the most Premier League victories. They both have 236.

