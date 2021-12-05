Sunday's Premier League match reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace

Ralf Rangnick got off to a winning start as Manchester United manager, with his side edging past Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Palace frustrated United for much of the game but were unable to stop Fred's looping winner in the 77th minute.

It capped a fantastic display by the hosts, who dominated with an imposing high press.

Palace could have opened the scoring moments before Fred's goal when Jordan Ayew dragged a loose ball wide.

Spurs 3-0 Norwich

Lucas Moura's outstanding goal helped earn fast-improving Tottenham a third straight Premier League win under Antonio Conte and left Norwich anchored at the bottom of the table.

The Brazil forward found the top corner from 25 yards after a move which saw him beat two Norwich players and play a one-two with Son Heung-min.

Norwich should already have taken the lead but Teemu Pukki fired straight at Hugo Lloris before Moura scored his first Premier League goal since February.

Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead when the Colombian defender lashed home after Norwich failed to deal with a corner before Son made it 3-0 with a neat finish.

The Canaries are three points from safety after their first defeat under Dean Smith.

Leeds 2-2 Brentford

Patrick Bamford returned from injury to score a stoppage time leveller off the bench for Leeds against Brentford at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time, but goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in eight league games for the Bees.

Just shy of the half hour mark, Roberts, making his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring, staying onside to steer home Raphinha's second cross in quick succession.

Brentford levelled through Bapiste on 54 minutes, reacting quickest after Canos' cross was deflected and placing a finish past Illan Meslier from the edge of the area.

Suddenly, there was a change in impetus and seven minutes later, the turnaround was complete. Moments after missing a great opportunity, Canos fired the Bees ahead, combining with Bryan Mbeumo before lashing home.

Bamford struck deep into added time, scrambling home a corner from close range to save Leeds' blushes.